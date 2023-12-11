x

La Entrevista: Seguros y servicios financieros en Brownsville

Ashley Galvan, representante de A.A. Notary, Insurance, and Financial Services visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre los servicios de seguros y servicios financieros que ofrecen desde Brownsville para todo el Valle de Texas. 

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

