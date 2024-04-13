x

La Entrevista: Servicios gratuitos para trabajadores agrícolas del Valle

Myrna Ibarra y José Torres, inegrantes de 'Texas RioGrande Legal Aid' (TRLA)visitan los estudios de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre los servicios disponibles de la organización en beneficio de los trabajadores agrícolas. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

