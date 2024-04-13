La Entrevista: Servicios gratuitos para trabajadores agrícolas del Valle
Related Story
Myrna Ibarra y José Torres, inegrantes de 'Texas RioGrande Legal Aid' (TRLA)visitan los estudios de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre los servicios disponibles de la organización en beneficio de los trabajadores agrícolas.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
News
Myrna Ibarra y José Torres, inegrantes de 'Texas RioGrande Legal Aid' (TRLA)visitan los estudios de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre... More >>
News Video
-
Hidalgo County developing plan to address projected water shortages
-
PSJA ISD theater company recognized by the Palm Awards
-
Consumer Reports: Save on home insurance
-
Firefighters working to extinguish large grass fire near Edinburg
-
TxDOT seeking public input on proposed road widening project in San Juan
Sports Video
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
-
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach
-
Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring
-
Former PSJA hits first collegiate HR, UTRGV takes series over UT Arlington
-
UIL Boys Soccer Regional Finals