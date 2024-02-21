x

La Entrevista: Trayectoria de una artista

Este lunes en la entrevista, nos acompaña Irma Garza pintora de óleo y acrílico estilo figurativo realismo.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

Monday, March 28 2022
