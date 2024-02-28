La Feria police investigate bomb threat at middle school, classes resume Tuesday

The La Feria Police Department is leading the investigation into a bomb threat that was made at WB Green Junior High School on Monday.

The threat caused the school's evacuation. Hours later, the all clear was given and now police are trying to find out who made the threat.

La Feria Police Chief Cesar Diaz said they have the phone number to work off, but it's not a local number.

While the bomb threat was not credible, parents want answers, and they don't want something like this to happen again.

"I just could not think. I was like, 'what is going on?' Like the text message was kinda vague, is it under control, is it not under control," parent April Barreras said.

Barreras is one of many parents who rushed to the school when they found out the news.

"I have been sitting here for over an hour waiting for an update or responses because this is my baby," Barreras said.

School officials say soon after the threat was made, students were evacuated.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies swarmed the campus, while homeroom teachers walked more than 400 students down the street to the La Feria Early College High School for safety.

Bomb sniffing dogs were brought in to search the junior high building; the all clear was given hours later.

The threat came as La Feria Independent School District undergoes a security transition.

The district is no longer using La Feria police officers to stand guard at campuses, instead the district has contracted guards.

"As far as our current security situation, it is going to stay the same," La Feria ISD Security Director Carlos Romero said.

Classes will continue as scheduled at the junior high Tuesday.

