La Feria's Evan Lopez stunning game-winner lifts Lions over Hidalgo
BOYS:
Hidalgo 38, La Feria 39
Rio Grande City 50, Mission 37
Lyford 50, IDEA Sports Park 48
La Villa 30, Agua Dulce 86
Harvest Christian 85, Juan Diego Academy 10
Weslaco 59, PSJA 43
Economedes 35, Edinburg 64
Pioneer 35, Rowe 60
Harlingen South 66, Donna 18
GIRLS:
Pioneer 57, Rowe 39
PSJA North 35, McAllen Memorial 37
Harlingen South 51, Donna 26
Edinburg Vela 35, Sharyland 44
La Villa 39, Agua Dulce 57
Economedes 21, Edinburg 60
Raymondville 40, Rio Hondo 73
BOYS: Hidalgo 38, La Feria 39 Rio Grande City 50, Mission 37 Lyford 50, IDEA Sports Park...
