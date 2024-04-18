La Grulla city commission to discuss mayor's resignation

City commissioners in La Grulla are set to hold an emergency meeting Thursday morning to discuss the mayor’s resignation, according to the agenda.

The only item on the agenda for the emergency meeting is to discuss and take possible action to accept La Grulla Mayor Laura Patricia Solis’ resignation.

Solis’ resignation would mean the La Grulla city commission would only have two members.

The emergency meeting is set for Thursday, April 11 at 9 a.m.

