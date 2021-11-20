La Grulla High School marching band advances to state finals

La Grulla High School's Mighty Gator Band is the only marching band in the Rio Grande Valley to advance to the state championship finals.

This is the second time in the school’s history that they’ve advanced this far.

La Grulla High School's marching band placed 10th in the state for their division. If weather permits, they'll be performing their show again tonight for the public at 6:30 p.m.

The performance will be at Joe R. Sanchez Stadium, located at 1South Fort Ringgold in Rio Grande City.

