La Grulla special mayoral election set for July

The city of La Grulla has announced a date to elect a new mayor.

The special mayoral election will be held on July 23.

The city has been looking to fill the position since the former mayor, who's a principal with La Joya Independent School District, resigned following a new school district policy.

The new mayor will only serve until May 2025, which is when the previous mayor's term was set to end.

4 days ago Wednesday, May 15 2024
