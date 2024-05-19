La Grulla special mayoral election set for July
Related Story
The city of La Grulla has announced a date to elect a new mayor.
The special mayoral election will be held on July 23.
The city has been looking to fill the position since the former mayor, who's a principal with La Joya Independent School District, resigned following a new school district policy.
The new mayor will only serve until May 2025, which is when the previous mayor's term was set to end.
News
The city of La Grulla has announced a date to elect a new mayor. The special mayoral election will... More >>
News Video
-
Second suspect arrested in connection with human remains found in Edinburg
-
Authorities search for missing 13-year-old swimmer at South Padre Island
-
RGV Humane Society hosting low costs vaccine, spay/neuter clinics all month-long
-
Special monument in Mission dedicated to Vietnam veterans
-
Former employee of Starr County DA’s office pleads guilty to human smuggling