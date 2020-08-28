x

La Joya ISD candidate for Teacher of the Year speaks out

A La Joya Independent School District teacher is in the running for Texas Teacher of the Year.  

Carlina Capelo-Picardo, teacher at Narciso G. Cavazos Elementarty said she learns something new everyday and her passion is being able to pay it forward. 

"I'm a life-long learner and if I can learn something I go for it," Capelo-Pichard said.

2 days ago Wednesday, August 26 2020
