La Joya ISD Celebrates 30th Year of Honoring Cultural Fine Arts

LA JOYA – For 30 years, the La Joya Independent School District has put on an award winning show.

Each year, students find their culture and put it on center stage.

Performances range from mariachi, folklorico dances and conjunto music.

The program has grown over the years with students from all three high schools participating.

4 years ago Thursday, February 28 2019 Feb 28, 2019 Thursday, February 28, 2019 8:28:00 AM CST February 28, 2019
