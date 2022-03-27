La Joya ISD elementary teacher accused of inappropriately touching female student, placed on administrative leave
Related Story
A La Joya Independent School District elementary teacher accused of inappropriately touching a female student has been placed on administrative leave.
Ricardo Garza, a physical education teacher at Camarena Elementary School, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child sexual contact, a second-degree felony, according to a statement from the district and an arrest affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News.
School officials say proper notifications to affected parties and agencies have been made.
The incident reportedly happened on or before Jan. 25. Investigators say Garza touched a female student “while they were watching a movie inside the gym, on second period Physical Education,” according the arrest affidavit.
Garza was booked into the Hidalgo County jail Thursday on a $30,000 bond. He was released the same day, jail records show.
La Joya ISD school officials say they intend to work with all investigative agencies in the matter.
Read the district’s entire statement below:
“We are aware of the incident that has occurred at Camarena Elementary by one of our Physical Education Teachers. Employee was charged and arrested. Proper notifications to affected parties and agencies have been made. This is an ongoing investigation and we will not be able to provide further details. At this time, La Joya ISD has placed the employee on administrative leave. We intend to cooperate with any and all investigative agencies regarding this incident as we continue to provide Educational Excellence for students daily in a safe learning environment to ensure La Joya ISD Prepares Students To Shine Bright Toward Success.”
News
News Video
-
New details released in kidnapping turned homicide in Hidalgo County
-
Valley native flees Ukraine after Russian invasion
-
Biden administration planning to change asylum process
-
Proposed Cameron County arena expected back on the ballot this year
-
Psychiatrist assesses mental state of accused H-E-B shooter