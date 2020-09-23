x

La Joya ISD facing internet connection problems

Related Story

Students at La Joya Independent School District are dealing with internet connection issues amid the virtual school year. 

Blanca Cantu, a spokesperson for La Joya Independent School District said the problem is due to location and other districts using the Wi-Fi at the same time. 

“All of us school districts had to transition to virtual, but I guess it hit us a little bit more for La Joya ISD, because of the location we are in,” Cantu said.

Watch the video for the full story.

News
La Joya ISD facing internet connection problems
La Joya ISD facing internet connection problems
Students at La Joya Independent School District are dealing with internet connection issues amid the virtual school year. Blanca... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 12:57:00 PM CDT September 22, 2020
Radar
7 Days