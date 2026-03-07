La Joya ISD officer saves choking student, staff member in separate incidents

A police officer for the La Joya Independent School District was recognized for saving the lives of two different people in just nine days.

For nearly two decades, Jose Villanueva has served as a police officer and first responder for the district.

"Aside from being police officers, we're also first responders and we play other different roles also in the school setting," Villanueva said.

District leaders recently honored him for his lifesaving actions.

"It was a surprise for me. I wasn't expecting this to be given to me," Villanueva said.

The unexpected honor came after a third grade student started choking during lunch at Leo James Leo Elementary on Jan. 19, 2026.

"I got behind the student. I placed my arms around his stomach area and on his upper stomach and I just went ahead and pressed in a couple of times until the student was able to [clear] what he had in his throat," Villanueva said.

He was in the right place at the right time. He said it's the only time he's ever needed to use his training, but it wouldn't be the last.

Just nine days later, it happened again, this time to a staff member.

"When I arrived there, I saw the staff member was choking also. So I went ahead and assisted her," Villanueva said.

Villanueva said in the moment, his training took over.

"Training we get every summer while kids are out on vacations and we are working and this is for all the police department personnel," Villanueva said.

After 19 years on the job, Villanueva was thankful to use his lifetime of experiences and training when it was needed most.

"Personally, I feel like I made a difference in their lives. So yes, you have the satisfaction that you were there to help them out at that time during the crisis," Villanueva said.

