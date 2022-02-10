La Joya ISD official convicted in bribery scheme

The former La Joya Independent School District assistant superintendent of Student Services pleaded guilty to a bribery scheme on Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Texas announced.

Prosecutors say Jose Luis Morin, 41, of Mission admitted to taking $28,000 in bribes.

As part of the plea, Morin admitted to receiving the funds beginning in 2019 for his official and favorable recommendations at La Joya ISD.

"They pertained to energy savings contracts awarded to a company as well as job order contracts and facilitating the processing of pay applications related to those contracts. The LJISD school board subsequently approved the contracts Morin recommended," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A federal judge accepted the plea and set sentencing for April 19. At that time, Morin faces up to five years in prison.

Morin remains out on bond pending the hearing.

Morin, who is currently the executive director for student services, was placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately, according to a district spokesperson.

The FBI conducted the investigation, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Department of Agriculture, Texas Department of Insurance and the McAllen Police Department.