La Joya ISD temporarily mandates masks for employees, students

UPDATE: La Joya ISD on Wednesday announced a temporary mask mandate for all employees, students, and visitors, effective Aug. 12. The district also plans to file a lawsuit against the state of Texas to regain local powers to mandate masks.

Original Story:

Less than a week before the start of classes in La Joya, school leaders are making sure all staff, students and parents are on the same page when it comes to coronavirus safety.

La Joya ISD school officials announced their plans in place to keep everyone safe during a press conference Wednesday morning.

An order from the governor prevents districts from mandating masks, however, La Joya ISD is highly encouraging them.

The district said if a student were to test positive for COVID-19, that child will be put into a quarantine room until a parent picks them up. Other students and parents who came into close contact with infected individuals will be notified.

Classrooms will remain at capacity based on the classroom size but students will be socially distanced where possible.

"Some of the safety precautions that will be in placed in our schools include temperature checks, hand sanitizing stations, protective shields on every desk, disinfecting products in the classroom," said Superintendent Dr. Gisela Saenz.

Students will also be helping teachers wipe down desk and workstations before leaving the classroom.

La Joya ISD is following the guidelines of the TEA when it comes to remote learning. Only certain students will be allowed to participate. That includes those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or if they have medical conditions and have been in close contact with an infected person. Beyond that, remote learning is not being offered to any other students.