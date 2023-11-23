La Joya mayor faces city councilman on Election Day

The two mayoral candidates for the city of La Joya say they both want to create a new image for the city.

Incumbent Mayor Isidro Casanova is prioritizing infrastructure and growth.

Casanova says he wants to focus on the city's new water plant, and attracting new businesses.

“If we don’t have infrastructure in place, that’s not going to happen. That has to be the number one priority," Casanova said. “Progress takes time.”

Casanova’s challenger is city councilman Chuck Garza. He believes there are cracks in the city’s current government.

“We want the people to know what we're doing and what's coming up,” Garza said. “The reason why I'm running, is because I’ve been limited to the voice that I have for the people."

Both candidates say losing the race wouldn't take away their love — or support — for their town.

Early voting ends Friday, Nov. 3.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Watch the video above for the full story.