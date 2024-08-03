x

La Plaza Mall organiza evento por el regreso a clases

By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Related Story

Isabel Rodríguez, directora de marketing y desarrollo de negocios de La Plaza Mall, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a un evento público por el regreso a las clases. 

Fecha del evento: sabado 3 de agosto de 9 a. m. a 1 p. m.

Ubicación: 2200 S 10th St, McAllen TX - La Plaza Mall 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

News
La Plaza Mall organiza evento por el...
La Plaza Mall organiza evento por el regreso a clases
Isabel Rodríguez, directora de marketing y desarrollo de negocios de La Plaza Mall, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, August 01 2024 Aug 1, 2024 Thursday, August 01, 2024 12:49:00 PM CDT August 01, 2024
Radar
7 Days