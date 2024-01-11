x

La Voz del Valle: Cookie Co realiza desafío culinario

En La Voz del Valle, Vero Rodríguez, dueña de Cookie Co, realiza un desafío culinario entre Juan Camilo Barragán y Esmeralda Medellín. 

