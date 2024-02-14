La Voz del Valle: Cookie Co. se prepara para San Valentín
Nos visita Vero Rodríguez, de Cookie Co, para enseñarnos a hacer alguno de los postres que estarán ofreciendo para este San Valentín
Vea la entrevista para el informe completo
