La Voz del Valle: Negocio ofrece aperitivos y dulces mexicanos
En La Voz del Valle, Luis Fabrizzio Espinoza, de Jicaletas Don Seve, comparte acerca de su negocio del tradicional aperitivos Mexicanos.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
