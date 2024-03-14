Lady Bobcat senior trio reflects on final playoff ride
EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg Seniors Kimora Fagan, Emily Carranco, and Madison Martinez have shared the basketball floor since their days in elementary school.
Together, they put up historic careers at Edinburg High. A special group with team chemistry off the charts. It's no wonder the Lady Bobcats proved to be the valley's best HS girls basketball this year with a 36-3 record reaching the Region IV-6A quarterfinals.
Click on the video above for Sports Reporter Daniella Hernandez's story on the Lady Bobcat trio's final ride in their high school career.
