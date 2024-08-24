x

Lady Warriors on the rise

By: Brandon Benitez

MCALLEN, Texas -- Nikki Rowe Lady Warriors went undefeated in District 31-5A girl's basketball play.

With a Monday home matchup against Mercedes, their eyes are set on a deep run.

CORRECTION: It's Yulissa Yebra, not Yubra.

