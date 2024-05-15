Laguna Heights residents look toward the future one year after deadly tornado

Monday marks one year since the deadly tornado that destroyed homes in Laguna Heights.

Families are still rebuilding their homes and trying to move on with their lives.

On Wilson Street there are still fences on the ground and houses boarded up and the effects of last year's tornado are still being felt, but there's also a feeling of hope.

One woman says she can't forget that day, but slowly, she's moving forward.

Esmeralda Green just moved into her new home a few days ago. She lost everything in the tornado that spun more than 100 miles per hour, killing one man and hospitalizing several others.

Since then, she's shared a trailer home with her daughter.

Nearly a year has passed, and now she's looking forward to the future.

"I had to come back. I can't live in the trailer forever," Green said.

Several other families are also getting help from organizations to get back on their feet a year later.