Lake Known for Contaminated Water, Fish Still Accessible

DONNA – Signs of trespassers are a common sight at Donna Lake despite a warning from the Environmental Protection Agency of a cancer-causing chemical found in the water.

Local residents say a lot of people do not respect the ‘No Fishing Allowed’ signs.

KRGV’s Christian von Preysing wanted to know why the area is still accessible.

The owner of Donna Lake, the Donna Irrigation District, couldn’t comment due to legal reasons.

However, records show they deem impossible to control access to the area due to its size, nature and location.

Watch the video above for the full story.