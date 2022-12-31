x

L&F Distributors offering discount on Uber rides during New Year's weekend

Those planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve with alcohol should plan to get home safely, and L&F Distributors and Uber are partnering up to do just that.

L&F Distributors is offering a voucher for $10 off your Uber ride through Sunday, Jan. 1.

To claim it, click here.

News
Thursday, December 29 2022
