L&F Distributors offering discount on Uber rides during New Year's weekend
Related Story
Those planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve with alcohol should plan to get home safely, and L&F Distributors and Uber are partnering up to do just that.
L&F Distributors is offering a voucher for $10 off your Uber ride through Sunday, Jan. 1.
To claim it, click here.
News
Those planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve with alcohol should plan to get home safely, and L&F Distributors and Uber... More >>
News Video
-
Southwest Airlines begins recovering from mass travel disruptions
-
Elementary students raise funds for Valley animal shelters
-
Edinburg women pleads residents avoid drunk driving, rideshare drivers available for New...
-
Large amount of dead fish wash up on the coast
-
Man arrested in connection with Christmas hit and run