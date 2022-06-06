Laredo Teen at Center of Amber Alert Found
LAREDO – A 16-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found in good condition.
Laredo police issued the alert for Ashley Fernandez Friday night.
They said she was released by her alleged captor, 19-year-old Arturo Medrano-Limas around noon Saturday.
Authorities also confirmed Medrano-Limas was arrested without incident.
