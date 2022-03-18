x

Large brush fire in Sullivan City under control, officials say

Firefighters have controlled a large brush fire in Sullivan City Tuesday afternoon. 

Officials say three structures were destroyed in the fire, but no homes were lost. Investigators say they believe construction in the area may have sparked the flames that have since been contained.

City officials say the residents who were evacuated from the area have returned home. The fire erupted while most of the Rio Grande Valley was under a red flag warning.

3 days ago Tuesday, March 15 2022 Mar 15, 2022 Tuesday, March 15, 2022 2:13:00 PM CDT March 15, 2022
