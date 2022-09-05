Las Milpas Resident Voices Outrage Over Illegal Dumping in N

PHARR – A Rio Grande Valley man is upset at an eyesore sitting across his Las Milpas home on the south side of Pharr.

"You know we like to cut our grass, we like to keep our areas clean,” Carlos Vidal said. “It makes the whole neighborhood look better."

A different sight a few steps away from Vidal’s home. Trash and debris are piled high.

"Right now, it's clean actually, compared to how it’s been before,” he said.

Vidal said his neighborhood is an illegal dumping ground. At first sight tires can be found, as well as mattresses, furniture, food, construction debris, including a kitchen sink.

He and another neighbor told CHANNEL 5 NEWS they've reached out to the city before.

"They just thank us for reporting it. They really have no solution to it,” Vidal said. “They haven't even put signs that say no dumping. I don't think they care really.”

Within hours of our calls, the sound of heavy equipment echoed across the neighborhood. City crews and a Waste Management representative cleaned up.

"If anything is found that can trace it back to an individual, some costly fines can occur,” Pharr Code Compliance Coordinator, Rogelio Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said he personally supervised the cleanup.

A city ordinance states fines can reach as much as $2,000. Those responsible can even be billed for this cleanup.

"Definitely reach out to us, let us know this is taking place and we'll come out here and we'll take a look at it,” he said.

The city said it will up patrols and possibly add "No Dumping" signs. There is another large pile of trash on private property behind a fence. Rodriguez said they are starting the legal process to allow cleanup of that mess as well.

If any Pharr resident experiences the same problem, they can call city hall to report an issue at 956-402-4242. If it is after hours, contact the Pharr Police Department at 956-784-7700.

Residents can even visit the city's website to report a concern and attach a photo.

For next weekend only, there will be a temporary large-item disposal site at Jones Box Park at 1201 West Rosa Lane in Pharr. This will be a free one-time service on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 only.