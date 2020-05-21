Lasara Senior Tres Rodriguez Signs With Lubbock Christian
Related Story
LASARA - Tres Rodriguez will have a chance to compete at the next level.
The Lasara thrower signed with the track & field team at Lubbock Christian this week.
"A lot of people say that it's a dream, but it has always been a vision," Rodriguez told Channel 5. "It's something that I've been working hard for."
Rodriguez is the second athlete in Lasara's history to sign with a college athletics program.
News
LASARA - Tres Rodriguez will have a chance to compete at the next level. The Lasara thrower signed with... More >>
News Video
-
Witness shares details on parking lot brawl in McAllen
-
Cameron County to continue waiting on state high court decision for mail-in...
-
Travel restrictions at border to continue impacting Valley businesses
-
Pandemic Q&A: May 20
-
CBP to enhance scanning technology at southern border land ports