Last high school baseball game for 2022 -All Stars

One last high school game for the 2022 year will take place on Thursday.The Valley's best players will step onto the field for the annual All-Star game.

"I'm excited on representing my school, letting my family see me pitch one last time as a high schooler and overall just having fun," La Joya High School pitcher JC Gutierrez said.

"Playing with a lot of my friends and how I grew up with a lot of these guys," Edinburg Vela High School catcher Rudy Gonzalez said. “It's an opportunity to play with them one last time."

"Bittersweet moment. I'm excited to see them one more time," West Head Coach Mario Flores said.

During the regular baseball season, the West side went deeper in the playoffs. In the first round, PSJA Bears beat Harlingen and La Joya beat Weslaco.

