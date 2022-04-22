Late Palmhurst mayor remains on the ballot for reelection
Palmhurst city council members are urging residents to vote in the upcoming May 2022 election, where late Mayor Ramiro Rodriguez is on the ballot.
Rodriguez was seeking reelection when he died two weeks ago after serving as mayor for 23 years.
Municipal and county leaders say a special election would happen if Rodriguez receives a majority of the votes.
“Our attorney advises that, according to the Texas Election Committee, it is too late to remove him from the ballot," Palmhurst Mayor pro tem Robert A. Salinas said.
Rodriguez was facing one challenger – Palmhurst city council member Israel Silva – in the election.
Early voting starts Monday April 25 and ends on Tuesday, May 3.
Election Day is Saturday, May 7.
Watch the video above for the full story.
