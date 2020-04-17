Law Enforcement Bust Illegal Gambling Establishment

PALMHURST – Three male suspects were taken into custody following a joint investigation into an illegal gambling establishment.

Palmhurst Police Department and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence near Stewart Road and Mile 3 Road Wednesday night. Investigators found 55 eight-liner machines, two firearms and approximately $2,759.

The suspects were taken into custody for various charges related to illegal gambling. They were arraigned Thursday.

Sergio Manuel Hernandez, 31:

1. Engage in Organized Criminal Activity

2. Possession of Gambling Device/Equipment/Paraphernalia

3. Promotion of Gambling

4. Keeping a Gambling Place

TOTAL BOND - $14,000.00 cash surety

Juan Angel Gomez Perez, 33:

1. Engage in Organized Criminal Activity

2. Possession of Gambling Device/Equipment/Paraphernalia

3. Promotion of Gambling

4. Keeping a Gambling Place

TOTAL BOND - $14,000.00 cash surety

Raul Ramon Mares, 23:

1. Engage in Organized Criminal Activity

2. Promotion of Gambling

3. Keeping a Gambling Place

TOTAL BOND - $11,000 cash surety

The suspects were then committed to the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.