Law Enforcement Bust Illegal Gambling Establishment

PALMHURST – Three male suspects were taken into custody following a joint investigation into an illegal gambling establishment.

Palmhurst Police Department and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence near Stewart Road and Mile 3 Road Wednesday night. Investigators found 55 eight-liner machines, two firearms and approximately $2,759. 

The suspects were taken into custody for various charges related to illegal gambling. They were arraigned Thursday.

Sergio Manuel Hernandez, 31: 
1. Engage in Organized Criminal Activity 
2. Possession of Gambling Device/Equipment/Paraphernalia 
3. Promotion of Gambling
4. Keeping a Gambling Place
TOTAL BOND - $14,000.00 cash surety

Juan Angel Gomez Perez, 33:
1. Engage in Organized Criminal Activity 
2. Possession of Gambling Device/Equipment/Paraphernalia 
3. Promotion of Gambling
4. Keeping a Gambling Place
TOTAL BOND - $14,000.00 cash surety

Raul Ramon Mares, 23:
1. Engage in Organized Criminal Activity 
2. Promotion of Gambling
3. Keeping a Gambling Place
TOTAL BOND - $11,000 cash surety

The suspects were then committed to the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center. 

3 years ago Thursday, January 26 2017
