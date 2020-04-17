Law Enforcement Bust Illegal Gambling Establishment
Related Story
PALMHURST – Three male suspects were taken into custody following a joint investigation into an illegal gambling establishment.
Palmhurst Police Department and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence near Stewart Road and Mile 3 Road Wednesday night. Investigators found 55 eight-liner machines, two firearms and approximately $2,759.
The suspects were taken into custody for various charges related to illegal gambling. They were arraigned Thursday.
Sergio Manuel Hernandez, 31:
1. Engage in Organized Criminal Activity
2. Possession of Gambling Device/Equipment/Paraphernalia
3. Promotion of Gambling
4. Keeping a Gambling Place
TOTAL BOND - $14,000.00 cash surety
Juan Angel Gomez Perez, 33:
1. Engage in Organized Criminal Activity
2. Possession of Gambling Device/Equipment/Paraphernalia
3. Promotion of Gambling
4. Keeping a Gambling Place
TOTAL BOND - $14,000.00 cash surety
Raul Ramon Mares, 23:
1. Engage in Organized Criminal Activity
2. Promotion of Gambling
3. Keeping a Gambling Place
TOTAL BOND - $11,000 cash surety
The suspects were then committed to the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.
News
News Video
-
HSI launch site to educate parents, children on cyber predators
-
Valley assistant professor: Get kids to read to pets to advance learning...
-
Valley airports awarded more than $26M from CARES Act
-
HSI leads multi-agency operation to crackdown on fraudulent activity amid pandemic
-
Valley airports to receive coronavirus relief funds