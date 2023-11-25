Leader of Apache tribe in McAllen honoring his past by celebrating Thanksgiving

An official of an Apache tribe said while there's a complicated history that comes with Thanksgiving's origins, he still celebrates the holiday.

Robert Soto's roots trace back to the Lipan-Apache tribe. He currently serves as the vice chairman of the tribe, whose headquarters are based in McAllen.

To Soto, Thanksgiving is an important part of his heritage.

“As an Apache people, we’re always thankful for everything,” Soto said. “We pray before the battle, and then we thank God for the victory. In many ways, today as a native community if you're following more of a traditional way, basically every day becomes a day of Thanksgiving."

Soto said while some Native Americans will disagree with celebrating Thanksgiving, he will continue to teach his children and grandchildren to carry on the Lipan-Apache values of giving thanks.

