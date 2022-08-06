Leaning Pole in San Juan Neighborhood Repaired

UPDATE (9/5): The leaning pole which was causing concerns has now been fixed.

Paula Jeffries called 5 ON YOUR SIDE because it was leaning towards her home.

On Wednesday, AEP Texas crews worked to repair the pole.

-----

SAN JUAN – A San Juan woman is concerned about a pole leaning towards her home.

Paula Jeffries tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS she’s worried about the effect the rain could have on this situation.

“My concern is that it's going to fall on the house or the kids or the cars or me,” say Jeffries.

KRGV’s Valerie Gonzalez spoke with a representative at AEP. The representative says the pole was assessed and was found structurally sound and is not posing an immediate danger.

AEP explains a work order is in place but a timeline was not provided.

