Legal advice for property owners, renters during hurricane repairs

As Maria Lugo walks into her Lyford home its all darkness. The only light coming in is from the family room, the roof was ripped off in sections

With no insurance, Lugo is counting on the federal government to help her out, but FEMA officials tell us as of now they are only assisting county governments and some non profits and they are still conducting damage assessments in the Rio Grande Valley. Something attorneys at Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid say you should also be doing.

For a breakdown of what to do now if you were impacted by floods, call Legal Aid’s hotline at 888-988-9996 or visit Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid's website.

