Leslie Martinez Signs NLI

EDINBURG - Leslie Martinez signing her NLI Saturday evening to attend Coastal Bend College to continue her athletic and academic career.

She'll be playing basketball while majoring in kinesiology.
 

4 years ago Saturday, May 16 2020 May 16, 2020 Saturday, May 16, 2020 9:58:00 PM CDT May 16, 2020
