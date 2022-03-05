Lew Hill Live

x

WESLACO - UTRGV basketball coach Lew Hill was in the CHANNEL 5 studios to speak with Sports Director Joel Villanueva on Wednesday.  Among the topics of discussion were the Vaqueros' season opening win over Texas A&M-Commerce and Friday's game against Oklahoma at the new Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.

