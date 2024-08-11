Librería en centro de Brownsville realiza renovaciones en sus instalaciones para mejorar su seguridad
Related Story
Una librería en el centro de Brownsville llamada 'El Búho' prepara cambios para mejorar su seguridad.
Luego de un incidente producido el fin de semana pasado, cuando una persona aun sin identificar por la policía arrojó un objeto metálico contra el establecimiento.
Según testigos del incidente, el individuo huyó y no se reportó ningun robo sin embargo, la policia está investigando el caso.
News
Librería en centro de Brownsville realiza renovaciones en sus instalaciones para mejorar su seguridad
Una librería en el centro de Brownsville llamada 'El Búho' prepara cambios para mejorar su seguridad. Luego de un... More >>
News Video
-
Sunday, August 11, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
-
Sheriff’s office: Harlingen man confesses to having narcotics and a handgun following...
-
South Padre Island ranked among the five best fishing spots in Texas
-
Mercedes ISD starting the school year with new security enhancements
-
Consolidated campuses at Brownsville ISD prepare for first day of school