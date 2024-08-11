x

Librería en centro de Brownsville realiza renovaciones en sus instalaciones para mejorar su seguridad

By: Diego Del Otero

Una librería en el centro de Brownsville  llamada 'El Búho' prepara cambios para mejorar su seguridad.

Luego de un incidente producido el fin de semana pasado, cuando una persona aun sin identificar por la policía arrojó un objeto metálico contra el establecimiento.

Según testigos del incidente, el individuo huyó y no se reportó ningun robo sin embargo, la policia está investigando el caso.

