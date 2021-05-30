Lifeguards at SPI prepare for Memorial Day weekend visitors

After being indoors for the better part of the year, South Padre Islands's Ocean Rescue Team is standing guard — keeping people safe and reminding people how to enjoy the waves safely.

"If you're going to be out in the water take a flotation device, lifejackets are encouraged,” SPI Ocean Rescue member Pedro Casillas said.

Lifeguards say if you find yourself unable to swim back to shore, try not to panic. Shout out for help and wave your hands above your head without tiring yourself out.

But if you see someone in distress, call 911 right away.

“This is what we're going to do, we're here to serve the public,” Casillas said. “If someone's in distress we will respond immediately."

Casillas says the ocean rescue program graduated nine new life guards today — bringing the total count to 24. 14 life guards will be on patrol each day over the holiday weekend.