‘Like something out of a movie:’ Fishing captain shares experience of being caught in recent storm

A fishing captain says he feels like he had a near-death experience after he and five other fishermen were caught in a Thursday storm 30 miles off the shores of South Padre Island.

The group went out that morning to catch some red snappers. Instead, they were caught off guard by a severe thunderstorm.

“I’m a little bit nervous to be back on the water after what happened,” Captain Rudy Castro of Rudy's Adventures said. “We saw it was kinda cloudy, I wanted to see if it was going to be something light that would pass us by."

But the storm didn’t pass. Instead, his crew got caught in it.

“I [couldn’t] see nothing, the waves are splashing on my face, my eyes are getting stung with the salt water, and I can’t really breathe [because of] the water going into my mouth,” Castro recalled. “Everybody was crouched down, hiding and stuff."

Castro said his crew took on 10 foot waves and high winds for at least 45 minutes as he tried to navigate closer to the shore.

“The only thing that was going through my mind was my kids, my children,” Castro said.

The crew was able to get enough radio service to call the U.S. Coast Guard.

"A helicopter did big circles around us, they followed us for about five minutes… it was like something out of a movie,” Castro said.

By then, Castro and his crew were back by the shorelines, so they didn’t need to be rescued, adding that this experience was a learning experience.