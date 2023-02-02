LIST: Rio Grande Valley shelters open for cold weather
Temperatures are expected to drop even more and so far, no warming centers have been announced.
But there are shelters that are always open and offering services to those in need.
- The Salvation Army is located on 23rd Street and Pecan Boulevard in McAllen.
- I.D.s required.
- The Loaves and Fishes Shelter in Harlingen at 514 E. South St. in Harlingen
- People can check in anytime between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
- The Ozanam Center at 56 N. Minnesota Avenue in Brownsville.
