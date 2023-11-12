LIST: Weekend events across the Valley
There are several fun events happening across the Rio Grande Valley this weekend.
Channel 5 News has a list of the events below:
CAMERON COUNTY
Brownsville
WHAT: Dean Porter Park Pumpkin Patch and Scarecrow Trail 2023
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Nov. 3.
WHERE: Dean Porter Park
TIME: Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.
Admission is free.
HIDALGO COUNTY
Edinburg
WHAT: Down Syndrome Awareness Walk
WHERE: Edinburg Municipal Park
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21.
TIME: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Mission
WHAT: Barktober Fest
WHERE: 5x5 Brewing Co., located at 801 Bryan Rd. Suite 174
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21.
TIME: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
San Juan
WHAT: Migrant Welcoming Festival
WHERE: Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle, located at 400 Virgen de San Juan Blvd
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21.
TIME: Two-day event that starts at noon
