x

LIST: Weekend events across the Valley

Related Story

There are several fun events happening across the Rio Grande Valley this weekend.

Channel 5 News has a list of the events below:

CAMERON COUNTY

Brownsville

WHAT: Dean Porter Park Pumpkin Patch and Scarecrow Trail 2023
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Nov. 3.
WHERE: Dean Porter Park
TIME: Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.
Admission is free. 

HIDALGO COUNTY

Edinburg

WHAT: Down Syndrome Awareness Walk
WHERE: Edinburg Municipal Park
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21.
TIME: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mission

WHAT: Barktober Fest
WHERE: 5x5 Brewing Co., located at 801 Bryan Rd. Suite 174
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21.
TIME: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

San Juan

WHAT: Migrant Welcoming Festival
WHERE: Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle, located at 400 Virgen de San Juan Blvd
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21.
TIME: Two-day event that starts at noon

News
LIST: Weekend events across the Valley
LIST: Weekend events across the Valley
There are several fun events happening across the Rio Grande Valley this weekend. Channel 5 News has a list... More >>
3 weeks ago Friday, October 20 2023 Oct 20, 2023 Friday, October 20, 2023 7:18:00 PM CDT October 20, 2023
Radar
7 Days