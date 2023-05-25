Loaves and Fishes is set to have their Thanksgiving celebration amid pandemic

Loaves and Fishes shelter in Harlingen will be experiencing changes this holiday season due to the pandemic.

Every year, Loaves and Fishes will put on a Thanksgiving dinner for those who are in need, but due to COVID-19 volunteering spots will be limited.

Bill Reagan, an executive director at Loaves and Fishes said they have an outpouring of people looking to help during the holidays, but this year they are only taking 10 volunteers instead of their usual 60.

"Thanksgiving and Christmas are really the two times during the year where we can connect our volunteers with our clients in the most meaningful way," Reagan said.

Those who are willing to volunteer can visit their website for more information.

Watch the video for the full story.