Local Blue Water Navy Veteran Concerned Over Benefits

He says he has dealt with a number of health issues since he returned from Vietnam in the 1970s.

"I've had a heart attack, I had a brain tumor removed, I had several health issues that I've gone to doctors to take care of," says Sandoval.

He says he believes these health issues could be from exposure to Agent Orange, a toxic herbicide used by the U.S. military during the Vietnam era.

Sandoval says he has not been able to receive benefits for Agent Orange exposure because he was at sea.

Hidalgo County Veterans Service Officer Felix Rodriguez explains how the VA can help.

Rodriguez says Vietnam era Blue Water veterans in the Valley should get in contact with their county’s Veterans Service Office to see how they can receive these benefits.

