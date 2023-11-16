Local BP Agents Work Diligently Despite Gov't Shutdown

WESALCO – Despite the government shutdown, the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol worked diligently.

Customs and Border Protection officials say agents seized more than 120 pounds of cocaine, 108 pounds of methamphetamine, and more than 300 boxes of steroids.

Agents also arrested 32 people with outstanding warrants and encountered people attempting to enter the U.S. with someone else’s immigration documents.

Agents will receive back-pay due to paychecks being on hold during the shutdown.