Local business man lends a helping hand to residents who are without power

An Edinburg electric company is lending a helping hand to residents who are still without power due to Hurricane Hanna. 

ELCO owner, Frank Garcia said he knows the feeling of losing power and wanted to help people who don’t have the money or resources to have their power back up. 

“God has been good to me and I want to give back. I want to help out whoever I can.” Garcia said.

