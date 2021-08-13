Local Business Offering Free Meals to Federal Employees Impacted by Gov't Shutdown

HARLINGEN – A local business is offering free meals to federal workers impacted by the government shutdown.

Co-owner of Stefano’s Brooklyn Pizza, Allen Eddik, says they are offering active federal employees one free meal per day.

“I think that's a very nice gesture of them to do that, especially right now that we don't know if we're going to get paid or not,” says a local federal employee.

Eddik says the free offer is on the table until further notice.

Federal employees will need to bring proof of government employment.

