Local businesses encourage people to shop small this holiday season

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are two of the busiest shopping days for malls and stores, but the pandemic may change that this year.

COVID-19 kept Black Friday shopping lines small across the country, according to the Associated Press.

McAllen Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Ahlenius said local businesses are still feeling the effects of the pandemic.

"This retail season, during the holiday season, is when retail businesses, and especially small retail businesses, is a make or break," Ahlenius said. "This is when they make their money for the entire year."

Watch the video for the full story.