Local businesses in South Padre Island prepare for arrival of Spring Breakers

Bars and restaurants in South Padre Island are preparing ahead of Spring Break.

Texas week starts in just a few days, and that's when they'll start to see more people visiting the island.

As Winter Texans begin to head out, businesses are making room for the next round of crowds. Spring breakers have already started to arrive, and workers over at Wanna Wanna Beach Bar & Grill say the start of Spring Break signals a busy time for the island.

"It's a little warm up for our main season, which is the summer time," Wanna Wanna bartender Robert Lopez said.

Last year, Lopez felt fewer people came to the island because of the higher cost.

"Hopefully this year it's going to be a lot busier where they can stay at least three to four nights," Lopez said.

At Wanna Wanna, more bartenders will be staffed, and they'll be working longer shifts to handle the influx of people

Lopez said they also have to follow the rules to make sure they're not over serving alcohol or selling to minors.

"I know they're all separate. We still have to ID everybody, sometimes people try to buy drinks for everybody," Lopez said.

The safety and preparations are all an effort to keep Spring Breakers safe and make sure they leave with a good experience, so they'll want to come again.