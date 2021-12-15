Local Community Agency Offers Displaced Families Temporary Lodging

MONTE ALTO – For two weeks, several Rio Grande Valley families impacted by the recent flooding are staying with family or in hotel rooms.

Angelica Sanchez lost her entire home when winds caused her trailer to fly into her neighbor’s home.

The damage left the neighbor's home off its foundation and floors uneven.

Sanchez’s family has been staying in a hotel room with assistance from Hidalgo County Community Service Agency.

Sanchez is worried her family won’t be able to stay in the hotel much longer.

The director of Hidalgo County CSA explained displaced families whose living situations are still in question and need an extension vary case-by-case.

Watch the video above for the full story.